Convocation of University of Agricultural Sciences to be held today

Raichur: The 14th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, will be held on May 26 at 11 am at the university auditorium, where a total of 488 degrees will be conferred, announced Vice-Chancellor M. Hanumanthappa in a press conference.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the event. State Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor, will attend the convocation. Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address. Members of the university’s Board of Management and Academic Council will also be present.

Out of the 488 degrees to be awarded, 352 students will receive undergraduate degrees, 136 will receive postgraduate degrees, and 39 will be awarded doctoral degrees. A significant number of female students feature in the list, with 152 women earning undergraduate degrees, 62 postgraduate degrees, and 19 women earning PhDs.

In the undergraduate category, 27 women students will be awarded gold medals, while two students will receive cash prizes. In the postgraduate section, 17 students will receive gold medals, and 15 students will be conferred gold medal-accompanied PhDs.

An honorary doctorate will be conferred on a farmer in recognition of outstanding contributions to agriculture and allied activities. Three names of progressive farmers from the Kalyana Karnataka region were recommended, and the Governor has selected one for the honour, the Vice-Chancellor added.

University Registrar Durgesh K.R., Gururaj Sunkad, Jagruthi Deshamanya, and Arun Kumar Hosamani were present during the media briefing.

Vice-Chancellor Hanumanthappa noted that the university has developed a total of 597 technologies since its inception. In 2022–2023 alone, several improved crop varieties and technological innovations were developed and made available to farmers. This includes the launch of GNV–1109, a nutrient-enriched rice variety aimed at combating malnutrition, as well as HBR–2 in finger millet and ICRC–1 in groundnuts.

The university’s ongoing oilseed crop research project was recently recognized as the “Best Organized Research Programme” in the country. Additionally, the College of Agricultural Engineering in Raichur has consistently upheld quality education, earning it the prestigious “Best Technical Education Award 2023” from the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers in New Delhi.