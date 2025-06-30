Curbing drug menace is not rocket science: Home Minister

Bengaluru: KarnatakaHome Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that curbing the drug menace was not rocket science and asked the police officers to put in focused efforts. He also conducted a review and then addressed the officers. On the issue of drug control, he said that the Chief Minister has issued strict directions. “Curbing the drug menace is not rocket science.

The department has sufficient strength. Investigating officers must involve themselves deeply in drug-related cases. In any case, the prime accused must never be spared,” he said while addressing officers on the second day of the senior police officers’ annual review held at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP).