Cybersecurity in 2026 to focus on real-time data protection amid AI-driven threats: Srinivas Shekar

Bengaluru: Cybersecurity in 2026 will shift decisively towards real-time data protection as cyberattacks become faster, smarter and more destructive, according to Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-founder of Pantherun Technologies. He warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence by cybercriminals is enabling attacks to occur in seconds, leaving traditional, perimeter-based security models increasingly ineffective.

Speaking on emerging cyber trends, Shekar said modern businesses are highly exposed due to their dependence on multiple applications, cloud platforms and interconnected systems. “Instead of attempting to block every possible attack, organisations will prioritise protecting data continuously. Even if attackers gain access, the stolen data should be rendered unusable,” he said.

Ransomware attacks, he added, are also evolving in nature. Beyond encrypting systems, attackers are now focusing on reputational damage by leaking sensitive information or threatening public exposure. This shift will compel organisations to secure data at every level — from employee devices and internal networks to cloud applications and third-party integrations.

Shekar also highlighted rising risks from trusted partners and insiders, cautioning that cybersecurity can no longer stop at network boundaries. “Security must travel with the data. Whether it is inside the organisation, shared with partners or accessed remotely, protection should remain intact,” he noted.

With stolen credentials, session hijacking and identity-based attacks becoming more common, Shekar stressed that identity-centric security models alone will not be sufficient. Instead, data-centric security approaches that focus on encrypting, monitoring and controlling data usage in real time will take the lead.

Looking further ahead, Shekar pointed to the growing threat posed by quantum computing. As quantum capabilities advance, existing encryption standards may become obsolete. He said organisations must begin preparing now by adopting future-ready cryptographic methods to safeguard sensitive information against next-generation threats.

According to Shekar, companies that fail to adapt to this data-first security mindset risk not only financial losses but also long-term damage to customer trust and business credibility in an increasingly hostile digital landscape.