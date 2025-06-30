Death of another tigress reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Concerns have been raised following the report of another tigress’ death in Karnataka on Saturday, coming close on the heels of the shocking incident involving the death of a tigress and her four cubs.

According to forest officials, the latest death has been reported from the Gundre Forest Range in Bandipur, located in Chamarajanagar district.

Authorities, based on preliminary investigation, have stated that the tigress, estimated to be between 4 and 5 years old, appears to have died of natural causes. However, the post-mortem report is awaited for confirmation.

The carcass was discovered by forest officers during a routine patrol on Friday. The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday itself. The Forest Department is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Earlier, on Saturday the Forest and Police authorities cracked the sensational case involving the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills forest region and arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested individuals have confessed to poisoning the meat in order to kill the tigers, claiming it was an act of revenge for the death of their cow.

The accused have been identified as Mada, also known as Maduraju, and Nagaraju. Police are also questioning three other individuals in connection with the case.

According to the accused, the tigress had killed a cow named ‘Kenchi’. An angry Maduraju shared his grief with Nagaraju, and the duo decided to take revenge on the big cats by killing the tigress and her cubs.

They procured pesticide, entered the forest, and found the carcass of the dead cow, which they laced with the pesticide.