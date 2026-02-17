Death penalty for three in Hampi rape and murder case

Koppal: In a landmark judgment that has drawn national attention, the Gangavathi court has sentenced three convicts to death in connection with the rape of an Israeli woman and the murder of a foreign tourist near Hampi. The verdict comes just nine months after the brutal crime that had shocked the entire country and cast a shadow over Karnataka’s tourism sector.

On February 6, the court had found the three accused guilty after a detailed trial. Pronouncing the sentence on February 16, First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sadanand Nagappa Nayak ordered capital punishment for the convicts — Mallesh alias Handimall, Sai and Sharanappa.

The heinous crime had taken place in March 2025 near Sanapur in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district. The accused had allegedly subjected an Israeli woman to sexual assault and murdered an American tourist who was accompanying the group. The incident triggered widespread outrage both in India and abroad, particularly because it involved foreign nationals visiting a globally recognised heritage destination.

Following the complaint, the Gangavathi Rural Police registered cases of rape and murder against the three accused. The police launched an intensive investigation, collecting forensic evidence, recording witness statements and reconstructing the sequence of events. Within a short span, the accused were arrested and a detailed charge sheet was filed before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented medical reports, eyewitness testimonies, digital evidence and forensic findings to establish the involvement of the accused. After examining the material on record, the court concluded that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

In its order, the court observed that the nature of the crime was brutal and inhuman, warranting the highest punishment under law. The judgment is being seen as a strong message against crimes targeting women and tourists.

The swift disposal of the case within nine months has been widely noted. Legal observers say the verdict reflects the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring speedy justice in cases involving grave offences. The ruling is also expected to restore confidence among international tourists visiting Hampi, one of India’s most prominent heritage destinations.