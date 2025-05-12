Dr Surya Prakash Shenoy, eminent botanist, passes away

Mangaluru: Dr Surya Prakash Shenoy, a leading botanist who served as the Head Scientist of the Botany Division at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Nisargadhama in Pilikula, passed away early this morning at his residence in Hosamatha, Kadaba, following a period of illness. He was widely respected for his pioneering work in plant conservation and biodiversity in the Western Ghats.

Dr Shenoy was instrumental in the establishment of Sasyakashi, a botanical garden spread across 85 acres within Pilikula, which showcases the unique flora of the Western Ghats.

He undertook extensive field visits to forest regions, collecting seeds and nurturing rare and endangered plant species. His efforts contributed significantly to the preservation of biodiversity and to public education on the importance of native flora. A native of Dakshina Kannada, Dr Shenoy was part of the first MSc (1988–90) batch in Applied Botany at Mangalore University, where he later completed his MPhil and PhD. He published numerous research papers in national and international journals, with a focus on reviving rare and threatened plant species endemic to the Western Ghats.

Beginning his association with the Indian National Environment Programme (INEP) in 2000, Dr Shenoy played a central role in establishing the botanical infrastructure at Pilikula. By 2011, with support from the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, he helped develop both the herbarium and the Botanical Museum at Pilikula, turning it into a major centre for research and education.

As a scientist and educator, Dr Shenoy was a mentor to many young researchers and students of Ayurveda. He conducted several training programmes and workshops on plant conservation and environmental awareness, inspiring a new generation of botanists and conservationists.

Known for his deep scientific curiosity and quiet humanism, Dr Shenoy’s passing leaves a significant void in the environmental and scientific communities of the region.

His legacy, however, will endure through the institutions he helped build and the lives he touched through his work say the academia.