Elephant Task Force with 48 personnel sanctioned for Dakshina Kannada: Minister Khandre

Bengaluru: Inresponse to the recent surge in wild elephant incursions in Dakshina Kannada district, the Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre, has approved the formation of a dedicated Elephant Task Force with 48 personnel to manage and mitigate the conflict.

The special unit will be headed by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Mangaluru Division. The team will include an Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), a veterinary officer, a Range Forest Officer (RFO), four Deputy Range Forest Officers, eight forest guards, and 32 contractual frontline staff. The Elephant Task Force will patrol forest fringes, farmlands, and residential areas where wild elephants are frequently sighted. Its primary responsibility will be to drive the elephants back into forest areas swiftly and safely, thereby preventing crop damage and ensuring public safety.

According to the minister, the team will also maintain constant communication with a control room to report elephant movements. This will help disseminate early warnings to local residents, enabling farmers to take precautionary measures.

“The objective is to reduce human-elephant conflict and protect both lives and livelihoods. The presence of this dedicated team will help avert damage to crops and property, while ensuring that elephants are handled in a humane and scientific manner,” Mr. Khandre said.

Wild elephant incursions have been a recurring concern across the Western Ghats belt, including areas bordering Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. Forest officials said that this new task force would strengthen on-ground response capacity and coordinate closely with local authorities and villagers to manage emergency situations.