Ex-legislator urges students to embrace value-driven education
Moodbidri: Former MLC Ganesh Karnik inaugurated the first-ever TEDx event hosted by Alva’s Education Foundation, stressing that true education must nurture human values along with knowledge. Speaking at the “TEDxAIET” held at V.S. Acharya auditorium, Karnik said education should not remain confined to degrees or employment opportunities. “Its role is to discover and nurture extraordinary abilities in every student while building values of humanity,” he said. He praised Alva’s for providing such platforms for holistic development.
Karnik noted a worrying trend where society is drifting away from education’s true purpose. “External achievement is meaningless without inner values. Education must balance both,” he said. Highlighting environmental responsibility, Karnik warned of human impact on climate change. Humans form just 1 per cent of life on Earth but are 99.99 per cent responsible for global warming. Living in harmony with nature is culture, living against nature is distortion, he remarked. He urged young people to pursue life with purity of intention, selflessness, and excellence, which, he said, leads to contributions of value to society, the nation, and the environment.