Farmers block CM’s car over police excesses

Davanagaere: Farmers,dissatisfied with the police’s refusal to allow them to submit a petition, stopped Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car and expressed their anger. Siddaramaiah listened to their grievances and then continued his journey.

On Monday, after receiving police honors at the Circuit House in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was preparing to hear public grievances. At this time, the police stopped a delegation of farmers from the “Nela, Jala mattu Parisara Samrakshana Andolana Samiti” (Land, Water and Environment Protection Movement Committee), which led to their anger.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car was leaving the Circuit House, the farmers suddenly stopped it and insisted that he receive their petition. District In-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, who was driving the Chief Minister’s car, tried to appease the farmers.

Ballur Ravikumar, the state convener of the Nela, Jala mattu Parisara Samrakshana Andolana Samiti, expressed his anger, stating, “Out of 538 lakes in the district, silt has been removed from 100 lakes. If the remaining lakes are desilted, it will benefit farmers. From the perspective of water conservation, it is necessary to save the lakes. The police did not allow us to submit a petition to the Chief Minister requesting funds for this.”

He further told reporters, “The police have insulted farmers in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The state government should take action against the police who dragged and attempted to assault the farmers. Otherwise, we will launch a protest.