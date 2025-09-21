Flood-prone city roads under scrutiny

Bengaluru: Following heavy rains that caused severe flooding across Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh carried out spot inspections across several key stretches of the city on Thursday, directing officials to take urgent measures to address waterlogging and restore smooth traffic movement.

At the Silk Board junction, she instructed agencies to ensure that stormwater drains and the underpass remain free of debris and silt. She directed the metro authorities to expedite ongoing work, including construction of the flyover extension and pedestrian facilities, and asked for immediate removal of scrap material left on roadsides.

In HSR Layout, Dr. Rajneesh noted poorly managed median works and blocked drains. She instructed metro officials to clear unused materials, asphalt damaged stretches, and improve pedestrian and drainage facilities to prevent flooding. Similar directives were issued for HSR Sector 5, where faulty drains and encroachments were disrupting traffic flow.

At Agara Lake Road, where white-topping and drainage works are pending, she reprimanded officials for delays and sought a timeline for completion. At Agara Junction, she asked metro authorities to repair broken water pipes on the flyover and restore adjoining service roads immediately.

In Iblur, she emphasised construction of a skywalk for pedestrians and development of the Sarjapur service road to ease congestion. At Panathur and Vibgyor School Road, she highlighted damaged pedestrian slabs, overflowing drains, and incomplete culverts, ordering swift remedial work.

The Chief Secretary reminded civic and metro officials that prolonged inaction was unacceptable, stressing that Bengaluru’s infrastructure must be resilient against monsoon disruptions.