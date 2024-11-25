Gangavati railway station to be renamed Anjanadri: MB Patil

Bengaluru: The Minister for Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, announced on Sunday that a proposal has been submitted to rename three railway stations—Gangavati, Bhanapura, and Munirabad.

The recommendation has been forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will then send it to the Union Home Ministry.

Patil revealed that the proposal seeks to rename Gangavati station to Anjanadri (Kishkindha), Bhanapura station to Mahatma Gandhi station, and Munirabad station to Huligemma Devi Railway Station. All three stations are located in Koppal district.

The proposed renaming is intended to honour the sentiments of the people of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

According to mythology, Anjanadri is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, while Huligemma Devi is a revered folk deity. Renaming Bhanapura station after Mahatma Gandhi would also carry historical significance, Patil explained.