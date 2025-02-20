Google’s Ananta Campus in Bengaluru Sets New Workplace Standards

Google’s latest campus, Ananta, has officially opened in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, marking a major step in the company’s efforts toward sustainability, accessibility, and modern workplace design. The facility, developed in collaboration with Indian architects and designers, serves as a model for integrating technology and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Derived from Sanskrit, ‘Ananta’ translates to infinite or limitless, symbolizing Google’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and workplace excellence.

Ananta is one of Google’s most comprehensive and ambitious office spaces in the country, demonstrating the company’s investment in India’s technology ecosystem. The campus is built from the ground up with an emphasis on local craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The exterior features a sculpted, fluid design aimed at maximizing natural light and providing expansive views. The layout is tailored to create a more comfortable and connected work environment, balancing aesthetics with functionality.

Each floor of Ananta is designed as a self-sufficient ‘mini-city,’ incorporating structured pathways for seamless navigation. Workspaces are arranged in clusters to foster collaboration, with designated quiet zones for focused tasks.

At the heart of the campus lies Sabha, a central meeting area intended for fostering discussions, knowledge-sharing, and teamwork. This space underscores Google’s approach to community-driven work culture.

Ananta houses one of India’s largest electro-chromic glass installations, which adjusts to sunlight exposure, minimizing glare and optimizing energy efficiency. This feature enhances both sustainability and employee well-being.

Incorporating universal design principles, the campus features tactile flooring for visually impaired individuals, braille signage, and other inclusive elements, ensuring a seamless experience for all employees.

True to Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘Garden City,’ Ananta integrates landscaped gardens, walking trails, and dedicated green zones, offering employees a tranquil and refreshing environment. The campus is built with a focus on environmental responsibility. It recycles 100 per cent of wastewater, harvests rainwater, and incorporates smart technology to optimize energy consumption.



