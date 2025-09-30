Govt to consider one-time regularisation of unauthorised buildings

Bengaluru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah on Monday convened a high-level meeting to discuss the possibility of granting one-time regularisation for buildings constructed in violation of regulations, particularly in Greater Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Office in Krishnada, focused on the persistent challenges of providing electricity and water connections to buildings erected without the necessary approvals such as occupancy certificates (OC) or completion certificates (CC). Following the Supreme Court’s directive on December 17, 2024, states across India are mandated to ensure compliance; however, many buildings in Karnataka face difficulties in accessing basic services due to lack of documentation.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister emphasised that while these buildings cannot be retroactively regularised fully, the government must explore legal avenues to facilitate access to essential services for residents who have already moved in. Officials were tasked with examining applications submitted up to March 2025 and identifying cases eligible for exemption under existing laws.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced that a follow-up meeting on October 8 will include senior bureaucrats, relevant departmental ministers, the Advocate General, legal advisors, and other officials to finalise a framework for providing electricity and water connections to such structures. In a related development, a coordination committee chaired by the Chief Secretary had recently reviewed civic issues in Bengaluru, taking decisions on outer ring road planning, parking management, public transport enhancement, skywalk construction, monitoring of Greater Bengaluru Authority projects, pedestrian pathways, and road repair quality control.