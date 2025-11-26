Karnataka Leadership Row Deepens As Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar Power-Sharing Debate Heats Up

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has made it clear that the issue will be resolved only after discussions with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The alleged pact, believed to have been formed in May 2023 at Kharge’s residence, suggested that Siddaramaiah would serve the first half of the government’s term and Shivakumar the second. Reports claim Siddaramaiah had even assured he would step down a week before completing 2.5 years, a timeline that is now central to the debate.

Siddaramaiah, who earlier insisted he would serve the full five-year term, softened his position after his recent meeting with Kharge and has since maintained that the high command will make the final decision. Shivakumar’s supporters argue the agreement must be honoured to maintain trust within the party, while Siddaramaiah’s camp denies that any such arrangement was ever finalised, noting his majority backing during the CLP election.

Despite the tension, both leaders have avoided personal attacks and emphasised unity. Shivakumar praised Siddaramaiah’s seniority and supported his plan to present the next state budget. Meanwhile, several MLAs backing Shivakumar have travelled to Delhi, intensifying lobbying efforts ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle.

As the winter session in Belagavi approaches, the opposition BJP has criticised the Congress for leaving Karnataka in uncertainty, urging a quick resolution. With both factions awaiting direction, the decisive word now rests with Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.