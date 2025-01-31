Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Properties in Multiple Districts Over Corruption Allegations

The Karnataka Lokayukta, an anti-corruption agency, carried out raids in several places, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote. They did this to investigate possible corruption in seven different cases. The raids were led by the Belagavi Lokayukta SP, Hanamantharay, and took place in different areas like Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi in Belagavi district.

Two people whose properties were raided are Sachin Manded, the Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and Sanjay Durgannavar, a Veterinary Doctor from Raibag Taluk. These two officials are suspected of having more wealth than they should based on their salaries and income. The Lokayukta officials are checking the documents found at their homes to see if they have evidence of corruption.

Meanwhile, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started investigating a corruption case involving Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State BJP President BY Vijayendra called it a "major victory" and said the investigation showed that the Chief Minister was involved in corruption.