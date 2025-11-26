Kharge Responds To Karnataka Leadership Talk: Says He Will Consult Sonia And Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday addressed ongoing speculation about a potential change in Karnataka’s chief ministership, stating that he will discuss the matter with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before any decision is taken. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said that only leaders on the ground know the government’s current performance, but assured that the party’s central leadership will step in wherever needed. He added that he, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, would examine the issue together and provide the necessary guidance.

The renewed conversation around leadership change has intensified as the Congress government in Karnataka recently crossed the midpoint of its five-year term. Reports have resurfaced about a supposed power-sharing understanding between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, allegedly made in 2023.

Siddaramaiah has publicly stated that the high command’s decision will apply to everyone, including himself and Shivakumar. He has also urged central leaders to put an end to the ongoing “confusion.”

Meanwhile, during a visit to Kanakpura, DK Shivakumar mentioned a “secret deal” among a small group of party members regarding the chief minister’s position, although he said he preferred not to speak about it openly to avoid causing embarrassment or weakening the party. Supporters of both leaders have been active, with Shivakumar’s camp seeking clarity from the high command while Siddaramaiah’s aides insist that no such arrangement ever existed. Despite differing narratives, those close to Shivakumar emphasise his loyalty to the Gandhi family and argue that this rules out any possibility of internal revolt.