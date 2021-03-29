KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's car stoned by Jarkiholi supporters

Belagavi: A day after the family of the woman in the purported sex video allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi blamed KPCC president DK Shivakumar for the scandal, on Sunday, his car was pelted with stones by supporters of beleaguered MLA in Belagavi. Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday alleged that Shivakumar was a 'criminal-minded' politician and he would "pay the price" for 'framing' him in the sex-for-job scandal. His supporters gave vent to their anger when DKS arrived in Belagavi. According to the Congress leader's aides, nobody was injured in the attack.



According to the reports, Shivakumar was travelling to campaign in the Jarkiholi stronghold of Belagavi, for the by-polls along with senior party colleagues including former ministers Ramalinga Reddy and MB Patil. Police resorted to lathi charge as the protesters tried to gherao the vehicles in the entourage of Shivakumar. Some of the protestors were taken into custody by the police. This created a tense situation near the airport.

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, "People are suspecting the impartiality of SIT probe into the CD case. What purpose these protests serve? I am visiting the district to campaign for Lok Sabha bye-election. I do not want any security."

Bengaluru police booked Jarkiholi on Friday based on the woman's written complaint, but Ramesh continued to claim innocence and said it's a political conspiracy hatched by Shivakumar.

"He (Ramesh Jarkiholi) is giving countless statements on me and through other people. Let the government do whatever it wants. I will not file any defamation case. They are trying to close down the case without inquiry. Parents of the victim have filed a complaint. Let them file. The victim has answered her parents through video. When investigation takes place, truth will prevail," Shivakumar further added.

This is however not the first time that two influential leaders of the State are locking horns. Jarkiholi and Shivakumar have been political rivals for a long time. The rivalry escalated with the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy as Jarkiholi spearheaded the defection of 17 MLAs to BJP paving the way for Yediyurappa-led government.

Ramesh Jarkiholi joined BJP with one condition that he be given the water resources portfolio that Shivakumar held and his office in Vidhana Soudha to prove a point.