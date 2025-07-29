KSRTC’s new luggage policy sparks passenger outrage

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced a new luggage policy allowing passengers to carry bulky household items and even pets on board, provided they pay additional charges. The move, while aimed at monetising extra luggage, has drawn sharp criticism from regular passengers who feel the decision compromises both comfort and safety during travel.

As per the revised policy, each adult passenger can carry up to 30 kilograms of luggage for free, while children are allowed 15 kilograms. Beyond the free limit, charges apply depending on the weight and nature of the baggage. What has truly raised eyebrows is the inclusion of large items such as refrigerators, washing machines, truck tyres, metal pipes, and aluminum containers in the list of permissible items. Moreover, passengers can now also carry live animals like rabbits, dogs, cats, and birds. Dogs must be leashed and handled responsibly inside the bus, KSRTC officials have clarified.

This policy shift has led to concern among families and daily commuters. Parents, especially those traveling with small children, fear safety hazards if animals are allowed inside public buses. “What if a child is attacked or frightened by a pet mid-journey? This is not a pet-friendly private vehicle; it’s a public transport service,” questioned one frustrated commuter.

Further discontent has emerged over the uniform luggage cap. Even when families or groups travel together, their combined free luggage allowance remains 30 kilograms, which many deem unfair. Passengers argue that the policy ignores the practical needs of long-distance or group travelers, especially during festival seasons or family relocations.

KSRTC has defended the policy, stating that it is an effort to streamline luggage management while generating additional revenue. However, with increasing backlash, passenger groups and activists are urging the transport body to withdraw or modify the policy, citing safety, hygiene, and convenience concerns.

Whether KSRTC will roll back or revise these rules remains to be seen. For now, the new guidelines have left the traveling public confused and worried about what lies ahead for their journeys.