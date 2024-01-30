Kumaraswamy has almost merged JDS with BJP: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has almost merged JDS with the BJP.



Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Kumaraswamy may choose to wear saffron shawl or any other shawl, that is his party’s internal matter. BJP is trying to find a pollical base in Mandya and in the process I don’t know who is going to swallow whom.”

Asked about the controversy around the Hanuma Dwaja in Mandya, he said, “They are trying to provoke innocent villagers with an intention to disturb law and order in the district. The BJP and JDS are trying this new experiment in the district. The people of Mandya are secular and tolerant.”

Replying to a reporter’s query on illegal hoisting of the saffron flag, he said, “The gram panchayat has given an undertaking that they would only hoist the national flag and Karnataka flag. The national and state flags need to be respected. People are watching every development keenly. Our government had brought an ordinance on use of Kannada on sign boards but the Governor has rejected it and has asked us to get it passed in the Assembly.”

Asked about door to door distribution of Hanuma Dwaja (flag of Lord Hanuman) by the BJP, he said, “No one is objecting distribution of Hanuma Dwaja. BJP had campaigned for the tricolour some time back, has it forgotten the tricolour already? BJP is in power in the centre. Why can’t they bring a legislation replacing tricolour with saffron flag?” Asked if Sonia Gandhi would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka, he said it was a baseless rumour.

We will fulfil our promise to teachers

Speaking to reporters during the submission of nomination to the Teachers’ constituency elections by Congress candidate Puttanna, he said, “Our government will take care of the welfare of teaching fraternity. We had made certain promises to teachers in our manifesto, we will fulfil all of them. I will not talk about it as the election Code of Conduct is in effect. Teachers are intellect of our society, vote wisely. Our candidate is experienced and will take care of your welfare.”