KUSUM-B scheme opens applications for solar pump-sets in Mysuru

Mysuru: The ambitious PM KUSUM-B scheme, aimed at providing daytime irrigation support through solar-powered pump-sets, has opened its application window for farmers across Mysuru district. The Karnataka government, which has been pushing for wider adoption of renewable energy in the agriculture sector, is extending up to 80% subsidy to encourage farmers to shift from traditional electricity to solar irrigation.

Under the scheme, the state government provides 50% subsidy, the central government covers 30%, and the beneficiary farmers contribute the remaining 20% of the installation cost. The initiative is designed to reduce dependency on conventional power, address electricity shortages for irrigation, and help farmers achieve long-term self-reliance.

The PM KUSUM-B programme emphasises installation of off-grid solar pump-sets, ensuring that irrigation is not affected by power cuts or erratic supply. The scheme is being implemented in coordination with MNRE and KREDL, enabling farmers to install solar pumps for borewells and open wells.

Farmers interested in availing the subsidy must register online at www.souramitra.com, select a vendor/agency, and pay their 20% contribution. Authorities have urged farmers to refer only to official notifications published on the KREDL website (www.kreld.karnataka.gov.in) to avoid misinformation.

Applicants have been strongly advised not to share OTPs with anyone during the registration process.

For assistance, farmers may contact the KREDL helpline at 080-22202100 / 8095132100, or approach the nearest CESC office. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has also provided a dedicated number—9449598669—for queries related to the scheme.

CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju urged farmers to make timely use of the scheme.

“The KUSUM-B project is crucial for providing daytime irrigation through solar pump-sets. Farmers will receive an 80% subsidy, and since the scheme closes in December, they must take immediate advantage,” he said.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost solar usage in agriculture and reduce the burden on the state’s power infrastructure.