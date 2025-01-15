Lokayukta Raid Unveils Absenteeism at BBMP South Zone Office

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta's surprise raid on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South Zone office has led to the suspension of two officials, Kavitha, a Second Division Assistant (SDA), and Sujatha, an Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO). The raid exposed severe irregularities, including misuse of authority and dereliction of duty.

The raid, conducted on January 10 under the leadership of Upa Lokayukta Justice (Retd.) B. Veerappa, revealed that Kavitha had handed over her official login credentials to her son, Naveen, allowing him to work on her behalf. Naveen, who was unauthorised to perform government duties, admitted to stepping in for his mother to avoid inconveniencing the public. Additionally, Kavitha had illicitly appointed Geetha as her assistant, further compounding the violations.

Justice Veerappa's inspection also brought to light other irregularities across 54 BBMP offices. These findings have sparked widespread concern about accountability within the civic body.

Based on the Lokayukta's findings, an FIR was registered at the Siddapura police station against Kavitha, Sujatha, Naveen, and Geetha under various provisions, including the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following this, the BBMP administration promptly suspended Kavitha and Sujatha. Naveen was also arrested for his involvement in the unauthorised work.

In response to the incident, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath acknowledged the gravity of the situation, terming the actions uncovered during the raid as "regrettable." He emphasised the need for stricter measures to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

The civic body has announced plans to revamp its attendance tracking system to curb absenteeism and negligence. A mobile app-based system, such as "LogSafe," is being considered to monitor employee attendance more effectively. The BBMP is currently evaluating whether to adopt this app or collaborate with the e-governance department to implement a secure and reliable tracking mechanism.