MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka

Mumbai: Emphasising the urgent need to reduce steel logistics costs from the current 14% of GDP to a more competitive 8%, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, on Friday highlighted the state’s proactive steps in promoting cluster-based development, integrated industrial corridors, and high-quality logistics infrastructure to support the steel sector and broader industrial growth.

Addressing a Round Table discussion titled ‘Focussing on the Steel Sector in the State of Karnataka’ during the 6th edition of India Steel-25 — an International Conference-cum-Exhibition organised by the Ministry of Steel at the Bombay Exhibition Center — Patil noted that Karnataka’s iron ore-rich regions of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Sandur form a critical backbone of India's metallurgical economy. The state contributes nearly 15% to the country’s steel output and hosts major industry players like JSW Steel in Ballari, Kalyani Steels, Kirloskar Ferrous, and the Baldota Group.

Patil urged the Central Government to extend its support towards strengthening Karnataka’s industrial infrastructure across various modes of transport. He sought assistance in the development of sea ports and industrial clusters equipped with essential infrastructure such as transport networks and truck terminals.

He underlined that Karnataka is progressing in the right direction with its logistics development plans. The proposed Hubballi-Ankola railway line and the ongoing upgrades to National Highways will significantly improve connectivity to the hinterlands, he said.

The Minister also pointed out that the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Bengaluru will facilitate seamless multimodal movement of bulk goods. Additionally, the growing steel export capacity at the New Mangaluru Port is proving critical for both domestic supply chains and global trade. He also highlighted the strategic importance of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), which are enhancing industrial connectivity between southern and western India by linking key hubs to major ports and reducing logistics time.

The Karnataka government, he affirmed, is committed to building a digitally empowered, multimodal, and sustainable logistics ecosystem for the steel sector — one that reduces costs, boosts exports, and improves ease of doing business. To realise this vision, the state is focusing on completing dedicated freight corridors, modernising ports, promoting inland waterways, and developing cluster-based logistics infrastructure. Strengthening public-private partnerships, streamlining approvals through single-window clearance systems, and expanding digital logistics platforms will also play a key role in shaping a future-ready logistics framework, Patil said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, was also present in the discussion.