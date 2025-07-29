Min orders round-the-clock vigil in human-wildlife conflict zones

Yadgir: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed senior forest officials to maintain constant surveillance in areas prone to human-wildlife conflict and take all necessary measures to protect human lives and farmers’ crops.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of two individuals in Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru district, within a span of four days, the Minister instructed that forest officials must act swiftly when elephants are spotted in human habitats. He emphasized that locals must be alerted immediately and urgent efforts made to drive the elephants back into the forest.

“Despite ample availability of food and water inside forests due to ongoing rains and overflowing lakes, elephants are still entering villages. Authorities must examine why and ensure such incidents don’t repeat,” Khandre said.

Orders for immediate repairs and monitoring

The Minister acknowledged reports of elephant trenches being filled due to heavy rains, and solar fences and tentacle fencing damaged or broken, compromising safety. He directed forest officials to urgently repair and maintain these barriers, and instructed forest patrol teams to submit regular reports on their condition.

Noting the increased fatalities caused by elephants, Khandre revealed that approval had been granted for additional railway barricades. A detailed project report must be prepared, work should begin immediately, and be completed within the set timeframe to safeguard people and crops, he said.

Conflict expanding to new areas

Highlighting that human-elephant conflict is now spreading to previously unaffected regions, the Minister urged a comprehensive study on the reasons behind this expansion. He said that in such cases, support from elephant rapid response teams from nearby districts should be sought, and rogue elephants should be captured if necessary.

Command centre and weekly monitoring

Khandre also instructed officials to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing an integrated command center equipped with modern technology to track wildlife movement, send alerts to residents near forest fringes, and prevent casualties.

He further directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to hold weekly video conference reviews with zonal officers from all conflict zones, and take timely action based on field updates.

Risk allowances and staff welfare

Minister Khandre stressed the need to ensure timely payment of salaries, risk allowances, and food stipends to frontline contract staff. He warned that if any complaints are received in the future, responsibility will lie directly with the concerned Divisional Forest Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests. The virtual review meeting was attended by senior officials including Forest Force Chief Meenakshi Negi, PCCF P.C. Ray, Manoj Rajan, and others.