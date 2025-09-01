Minority welfare officer suspended for not answering MLA’s calls

Chikkaballapur: Ina controversial move, the state government has suspended Bindumani M.L., District Officer of the Minority Welfare Department, for allegedly showing negligence in duty by repeatedly ignoring phone calls from Congress MLA S.N. Subbareddy, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the suspension order, MLA Subbareddy had tried to contact the officer over three days regarding matters related to welfare schemes in his Bagepalli constituency. However, the calls went unanswered. Terming this as a case of dereliction of duty, Subbareddy sought disciplinary action.

Acting on this request, the Director of the Directorate of Minorities submitted a proposal to the department’s Under Secretary, who issued the suspension order in accordance with the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, 2021.The order cites that Bindu Mani failed to respond to local issues, displayed irresponsible conduct, and violated provisions under Rule 3 (1), (i) and (iii) of the service regulations. Consequently, the officer has been suspended under Rule 10(1)(d) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, pending a departmental inquiry.

The decision has stirred discussions within bureaucratic and political circles, with many questioning whether suspension for ignoring an MLA’s calls sets a troubling precedent in governance.