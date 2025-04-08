More women drivers needed for safer travel of women: MLA

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Suresh Kumar on Monday emphasized the need for more women auto drivers to ensure safer travel for women in Bangalore. In a significant step towards empowering women and enhancing city safety, B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee), in association with Adarsha Auto Union, launched a free auto driving training program exclusively for women in the Rajajinagar Assembly Constituency.

The programme was formally launched by Suresh Kumar, MLA of Rajajinagar, who expressed his enthusiasm and support for the initiative.“If more women enter the auto driving field, Bengaluru will become an even safer city.

I am very happy to see more women joining this profession,” he said during the event.

The event was graced by several dignitaries and B.PAC members including Mimi Parthasarathy, Anisha Bandary, Dr. Sampath C, Devika Raj Raghavendra Poojari and the Trainer Prabhavathi, among others, who showed their solidarity and commitment towards women’s empowerment through skill development and livelihood support.

This initiative aims to break gender stereotypes in the transport sector and create safer and more inclusive public spaces in Bengaluru.