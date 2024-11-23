MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Appeals to Finance Minister for Key Projects in Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging expedited action on critical infrastructure projects and proposing new initiatives to bolster Mangaluru’s development.

In a detailed appeal, Captain Chowta highlighted the strategic importance of several projects, including the long-delayed completion of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75), the establishment of the Indian Coast Guard Academy, and the integration of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways. These, he argued, are essential to transforming Mangaluru into a regional hub for trade, innovation, and coastal security.

Additionally, he proposed new initiatives such as attracting global capability centres and setting up a premier banking institution to enhance the region’s economic profile. Captain Chowta particularly emphasised the need for an Institute of Banking Research and Training (IBRT), citing Mangaluru’s legacy as the cradle of banking in India. “Our region has produced some of the finest minds in banking and finance. Establishing a premier institution here is a fitting tribute to this legacy,” he said.

Captain Chowta also linked these initiatives to the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated. He expressed confidence in the Finance Minister’s leadership to drive these projects forward, reiterating his commitment to making Dakshina Kannada a model for balanced regional development.

“These projects have the potential to position Mangaluru as a pivotal hub of economic activity while reinforcing its coastal security,” Captain Chowta remarked, calling for swift action to ensure the holistic progress of the region.