Nitte University Launches Miyawaki Forest to Mark World Environment Day

Mangaluru: A green initiative to mark World Environment Day 2025, Nitte (Deemed to be University) wasinaugurated a Miyawaki forest on its campus, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forest was formally launched on June 5 by Dr. Pratap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Government of Karnataka. Dr. Lingaiah unveiled the commemorative plaque and planted a sapling to mark the occasion.

Senior officials of Nitte University, including Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.S. Moodithaya, Registrar Dr. Harsha Halahalli, Deputy Registrar and Chief Coordinator of the SDG Cell Prof. (Dr.) Suma Ballal, NSS Coordinator Mr. Shashikumar Shetty, and SDG Cell Member Secretary Dr. Vinayaka B. Shet, were present at the event. The plantation drive was jointly organised by the university's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Cell and the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit.

Spread across 6,534 sq. ft within the university premises, the Nitte Miyawaki Forest features native species such as neem, kadamba, mango, golden shower, Ashoka, kokum, jackfruit, red sandalwood, and cinnamon. The Miyawaki method, pioneered by Japanese botanist Dr. Akira Miyawaki, is known for promoting dense, fast-growing forests using indigenous species that achieve self-sustainability within just two to three years.

This initiative is part of the university’s broader green mission, which has gained international recognition. Nitte University was ranked in the 301–400 band globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its progress on the SDGs, and secured the 252nd position worldwide in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

The university’s adoption of the Miyawaki model underscores its proactive approach to ecological restoration and public awareness, aligning with this year’s global theme of “Ecosystem Restoration.”