No entry for devotees to Chamundeshwari temple till Oct 7

Mysuru: The district administration has banned the entry of devotees into Chamundeshwari temple from Tuesday morning till to October 7 afternoon.

In a press release on Tuesday, the district administration has stated that, "On account of Mahalaya Amavasye on October 6 many devotees are expected to visit the temple. While on October 7, the inaugural of Dasara 2021 festival is slated at the Hill, preparations have to be made for the event. As the chief minister and other VIPs will be attending the programme, anti- sabotage checks (ASC) have to be conducted as a security measure across the hill. If the hill and temple is kept open, it would be difficult to carry out security measures. Moreover, it is also inevitable to take Covid-19 safety measures."

"In this backdrop, the district administration has taken precautions to manage Covid-19 pandemic from October 5. Either by road and or by steps, entry to the shrine is completely barred to the general public and tourists and private vehicles."

The religious rituals during the period will be carried out as usual at the temple, by the priests. The residents of Chamundi Hill can use their vehicles on the restricted days, provided they carry required ID card to avail the facility.

The district administration has taken strict measures on the recommendations of Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, the release from Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham added.

Meanwhile, the State government has issued guidelines for the Mysuru Dasara beginning from October 7. As per the orders, strict Covid rules shall be followed during the festival to be held between October 7 and 15. Only 500 people will be allowed to witness 'Jamboo Savari' at the Mysuru Palace premises on October 15.

For the inaugural ceremony to be held at Chamundi Hills on October 7, only 100 people will be allowed. For Dasara cultural programmes and lighting, the limit is 500 people. For those taking part in the programmes, one dose of Covid-19 vaccination is a must along with a negative RT-PCR test report. Local artistes will be given prominence for the cultural programmes. The order has asked the district administration to strictly adhere to the guidelines. Violators are liable to be punished under the law, the order says.