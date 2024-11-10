Panel recommends prosecution of Yediyurappa, Sriramulu: Min

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the Justice Michael D’ Cunha Commission of Inquiry that investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic has recommended prosecution of then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

It is clear that there was a “loot” in the purchase of equipment and medicines during Covid-19, when the BJP was in power, he said. The report proves the Congress’ allegation that the “then government made money over the dead bodies, misusing the situation”, the minister added.

“...there had been lapses. No one could question them during the pandemic. Making use of that situation, the government of the day looted and took decisions convenient for them, in violation of rules. As an opposition party then, we (Congress) tried to highlight the issue. After coming to power in the state we constituted a commission of inquiry headed by a former judge to probe and submit a report,” Rao told reporters here.

The commission has submitted its preliminary report and the second report might be submitted in six-seven months, he added. “The Cabinet sub-committee formed has discussed the report, and it is true that then Chief Minister Yediyurappa and former Health Minister Sriramulu have been directly named...about Rs 14 crore loss has happened in procurement of PPE kits. It was procured in violation of rules at a higher price. Despite their availability in the country, they were procured from China -- Hong Kong,” Rao said.

He advised Yediyurappa and Sriramulu to stay away from the November 13 Assembly by-poll campaigning, citing the serious allegations against them in the report.He also said during the course of the investigation, charges may come out against the person who took succeeded Sriramulu, indicating at current MP K Sudhakar.

Reacting to allegations against him, Yediyurappa asserted he won’t fear such “threats”, and hit out at CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to leave “politics of conspiracy”. He also advised the CM to face the charges against him, and focus on doing good for people.

“Yediyurappa won’t bow down to such threats.... With no other way, Siddaramaiah is trying to dig out from old things, what we had done honestly. This will in no way benefit them...there will be no impact, let them do whatever they want, I have strength to face it. There is law and there are courts,” he said.

The preliminary report was submitted by Justice Michael D’ Cunha on August 31. The government decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Cabinet sub-committee last month to take further action on the report. Subsequently, Siddaramaiah constituted a 7 member Cabinet sub-committee led by his deputy D K Shivakumar. Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil are its members.