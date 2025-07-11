Party has given me organisational responsibilities and DCM position and my focus is to fulfil those responsibilities: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Stating that the party had given him organisational responsibilities and the DCM post, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that his focus was purely on protecting the interests of the party and the government.

Speaking to reporters at Kempe Gowda International airport and KPCC office, he said, “No matter how you twist your questions, I will not take the bait. I will not comment on the topic of leadership change. I am currently focussed on fulfilling the responsibilities given by the party. Mallikarjun Kharge has given me ‘dheekshe’ and I have accepted it happily.” He was replying to a question on appropriateness of CM Siddaramaiah’s comments even before High command’s decision on leadership change.

Asked about what political discussions took place in the meeting with the High command in Delhi, he said, “We have discussed giving positions for our loyal party workers. We have to accommodate many party workers at the taluk and district level for those who have worked hard for the party. We will include some more party workers and send the proposal once again to Delhi to get approvals.”

CM himself has answered it

Asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that D K Shivakumar has the support of only a handful of MLAs, he said, “I am the President of the KPCC and I do what the party wants me to. I was busy yesterday and I saw the statement of the CM. He has answered your questions, it is not appropriate to discuss that even after that.”

When a reporter referred to his earlier statement that he did not have any options, he said, “Why are you worried about this, I have nothing to worry.”

Replying to a reporter who pointed out that many people would like to see DK Shivakumar as the CM, he said, “Many among you also will want that. I don’t want to comment on it now and there is no need to comment. Those who have issued statements have answered the questions themselves. I will not comment on it now.”

2028 elections

Asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would lead the party in the 2028 elections, he said, “It is his personal statement and he is entitled to it. It is my responsibility as the KPCC President to organise the party. My objective is to protect the interest of the party and the government.”

Replying to a question if there would be change of guard at the KPCC, he said, “I just now inducted a former minister into the party.”

Asked about a minister’s statement on KPCC President’s post, he said, “I don’t know about it, you should ask him. I am the spokesperson of the party and not of any individual.”

Asked if he would maintain the same level of calm and composure until his wish was fulfilled, he said, “I am there only if the party is there. I cease to exist otherwise.”