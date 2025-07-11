Prostate Cancer and Importance of Early Screening

Bengaluru: Prostate cancer remains one of the most frequently diagnosed malignancies among men worldwide, including in India. Despite its growing incidence, awareness around timely detection remains low. Many individuals seek consultation only after symptoms become pronounced—by which point, the disease may have already progressed. Preventive prostate screening offers a vital opportunity to identify potential risks early, often before the onset of noticeable symptoms. This early intervention is critical in improving long-term outcomes.

Understanding the Role of the Prostate

The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It plays an essential role in the male reproductive system. Over time, especially with age, the gland can undergo changes, including benign enlargement, inflammation, or malignant transformation. These changes can occur silently, making them difficult to detect without structured screening.

What Does Prostate Screening Involve?

Preventive screening typically includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and a digital rectal examination (DRE). These initial evaluations help in identifying individuals who may require further assessment, such as imaging studies or a biopsy.

The intention behind screening is not to over-diagnose or initiate unnecessary treatment. Instead, the focus is on identifying prostate cancers that are more likely to progress and benefit from early medical intervention.

Why Early Detection Matters

Prostate cancer detected in its early stages is highly treatable. At this point, treatment options are broader, often less invasive, and have a higher success rate. In contrast, once the disease advances beyond the prostate, therapeutic options become more limited and outcomes less predictable.

Several studies have established that early detection through routine screening can reduce the risk of metastatic disease and improve overall survival. Yet, many individuals remain unaware of the advantages of identifying the disease before symptoms appear.

The Indian Scenario

In India, prostate cancer incidence is rising, especially in urban centres. Men over the age of 50 are particularly at risk. However, screening practices are not yet widely adopted. Cultural hesitations, lack of education, and stigma around male reproductive health contribute to delays in diagnosis.

Additionally, there is limited awareness about the fact that prostate conditions—whether benign or malignant—can be detected early and managed effectively. As a result, many men present only when symptoms, such as urinary difficulties or bone pain, begin to affect daily life.

Individual Risk and the Need for Personalised Screening

Not all individuals share the same level of risk. Those with a family history of prostate cancer or other hereditary cancers may have a higher predisposition. For these individuals, screening may need to begin earlier or around age 45. For others, screening discussions are usually initiated at age 50.

The decision to screen should be made in consultation with a qualified doctor who can assess personal and family history, lifestyle factors, and overall health status.

More Than Cancer Detection

Prostate screening also provides an opportunity to identify other urological conditions, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or chronic prostatitis, both of which can significantly impact quality of life. Early diagnosis allows to manage symptoms and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Promoting Awareness and Normalising Screening

Community outreach programs, corporate health check-ups, and digital health campaigns can all play a role in encouraging men to prioritise preventive screening. Healthcare providers and institutions must work together to normalise these conversations and break longstanding taboos associated with men’s health.

A Simple Step, A Lasting Impact

The decision to undergo prostate screening should not be postponed until discomfort or complications arise. Delayed detection reduces the window for effective treatment. On the other hand, timely evaluation not only saves lives but also preserves quality of life.

Prostate screening is a precautionary tool—one that enables individuals to make informed health decisions at the right time. For men above 50, or those with identified risk factors, consulting a specialist about screening protocols is a responsible and potentially life-saving step.

(Authored by By Dr. Kinju Adhikari, Consultant Uro-oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, K.R. Road, Bangalore)