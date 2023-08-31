Rs. 500 Subsidy for Every On-Site Availed Ticket: MB Patil

Shivamogga: A dream nurtured for nearly two decades came to fruition on Thursday (August 31) as a passenger aircraft touched down at Kuvempu Airport here at 10.45 a.m.



Onboard the Indigo flight that departed at 9.55 a.m. from Bengaluru Kempe Gowda International Airport were Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, former minister KS Eshwarappa, MP BY Raghavendra, and MLA Araga Jnanendra among others.

With this development, Shivamogga Airport became the first to be operated and maintained by the state government through its KSIIDC.

Situated 15 km away in Sogane, the airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crores (exclusive of land acquisition expenses), making it the first of its kind in the Malenadu region. Its role as a vital connecting hub for Malenadu and Central Karnataka districts is expected to be significant. Surrounding districts like Chikkamagalu, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Haveri are also likely to benefit from its operations.





As passengers disembarked from the smoothly landed flight, a water canon salute marked the celebratory moment. District in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa and the airport staff welcomed the passengers by offering roses and distributing sweets to each passenger who arrived on the maiden flight.



Addressing in a function, MB Patil expressed confidence that the flight service to Shivamogga would catalyse industrial, economic, tourism, and educational growth in the region. He outlined the government's focus on extending direct flight services to major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati. To accommodate Airbus-320 flights and night landings, the airport will be equipped according to revised plans, he added.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the efforts of Yediyurappa and other leaders for making this dream come true.

The initial response has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for three weeks, Patil stated. To facilitate air travel for ordinary citizens, the Shivamogga Airport will provide air ticket facilities on-site and additionally, a subsidy of Rs.500 will be extended on each ticket purchased here for one year, he explained.

The Shivamogga Airport will offer daily services to and from Bengaluru, with a departure time of 11.25 a.m. and an arrival time of 12.25 p.m. Flights connecting commuters to Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi by Indigo are set to commence on September 1. 10. On the other route, flights from Bengaluru will depart at 9.50 a.m. and land in Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m.

MLAs BY Vijayendra, Sharadapurya Naik, BK Sangamesh, Gopalakrishna Beluru, MLC Bharati Shetty, IDD ACS Gourav Gupta, Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selva Kumar, and KSIIDC MD MR Ravi, who also travelled on the inaugural flight, were present.

While returning to Bengaluru Madhu Bangarappa joined MB Patil, Sharadapurya Naik, Bharati Shetty and Arun.