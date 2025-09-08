Social and Educational Survey from Sept. 22

Bengaluru: The Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has appealed to community members to record their identity as Veerashaiva-Lingayat under the “Other” category in the religion column of the upcoming State-wide Social and Educational Survey, scheduled to begin on September 22.

Addressing the press in Bengaluru, National Senior Vice President of the Mahasabha and State Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre stated that the organization has consistently upheld the recognition of Veerashaiva-Lingayat as a distinct faith. “It is the universal opinion within our community that we must write Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the religion column,” he said.

He further urged members to mention either Veerashaiva or Lingayat in the caste column, and to record their respective sub-sect names in the sub-caste column.

Khandre emphasized that accurate data on the social, educational, and economic status of communities will enable the government to design effective welfare schemes.

He clarified that caste certificates issued for reservation purposes are independent of this survey. “Certificates are issued only after verification of records such as school documents and genuine caste identity. Hence, we appeal to every member to state their true caste details to ensure the accurate representation of our community’s population,” he said.

The Mahasabha has also urged the government to conduct the survey in a transparent manner that ensures justice for all communities. Religious leaders have been requested to guide their followers to uniformly record their genuine caste identity.

State unit president Shankar Mahadev Bidari added that the survey results will help identify backwardness within the community and ensure benefits for the most deprived sections.

“In earlier surveys, Veerashaivas and Lingayats were considered a single caste and not recognized as a separate religion. This must be re-examined,” he said.

The Mahasabha called for fair categorization, stressing that poor, very poor, and extremely backward sections within the community must be correctly identified and placed under appropriate reservation categories.Mahasabha General Secretary Renuka Prasanna and Veena Kasheppanavar were also present at the press meet.