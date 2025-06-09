State leads India’s record FDI growth in FY25

New Delhi: Maharashtra and Karnataka emerged as the top destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in India during the financial year 2024–25, jointly accounting for 51 per cent of the total inflows, according to the latest data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Maharashtra attracted the highest amount of FDI with overseas investments worth $19.6 billion, which made up 31 per cent of the country’s total.

Karnataka followed with $6.62 billion in foreign inflows. Experts attribute the strong performance of both states to continuous improvement in infrastructure and investment-friendly environments.

Delhi came in third, drawing $6 billion, followed by Gujarat with $5.71 billion. Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Telangana also saw steady FDI inflows of $3.68 billion, $3.14 billion, and $3 billion, respectively.

India’s overall FDI inflows grew by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching $81.04 billion in FY25 -- the highest in the last three years.

In comparison, the total FDI stood at $71.3 billion in FY24. The figure includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings,

and other capital components.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently highlighted that India’s FDI inflows now come from 112 countries, a notable rise from 89 in 2013–14.

Addressing an investor roundtable at Vanijya Bhawan in the national capital, he said this increase demonstrates growing global trust in India’s economic future and the success of policy reforms.

“India’s FDI story is not just about numbers. It reflects our long-term policy clarity, commitment to ease of doing business, and the confidence the world has in India’s potential,” the minister said.

Held earlier this week, the roundtable brought together over 90 participants, including stakeholders from leading industries and representatives from more than 50 industrial parks across states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia also stressed the importance of FDI as a pillar of India’s growth.