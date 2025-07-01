Strict action if negligence found in tiger deaths: Forest Minister

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru steadily transforms into a concrete jungle, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s remaining green spaces. He announced that the government has reclaimed 120 acres of forest land in the Kadugodi plantation area to protect and promote green cover in the city.

Responding to protests by BJP leaders at the Gandhi statue on Monday over the reclamation of this forest land, the minister made it clear that forest land cannot be allocated or approved for non-forest purposes without mandatory permissions from the Central Government and the Supreme Court.

He clarified that Survey No. 1 in Kadugodi Plantation, located in Bidarahalli Hobli of Bengaluru East Taluk, spans 711 acres and was designated for sandalwood plantation in 1896. Later, in 1901, it was officially notified as reserve forest land under the Forest Rules of 1900. “Any diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes without prior approval is strictly prohibited under central forest conservation laws and reinforced by Supreme Court rulings,” he stated.

On the issue of the five unnatural tiger deaths in the Hoogyam forest range, Minister Khandre assured that suspects have already been arrested and legal proceedings are underway. “If any negligence by forest officials is identified in the investigation, strict disciplinary action will be taken,” he declared.