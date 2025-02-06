Tenancy system in danger, Middlemen Exploit Mulageni System -activists

Udupi: Middlemen in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are allegedly exploiting the Mulageni tenancy system by purchasing 'mooli rights' to land properties at throwaway prices and subsequently obstructing tenants' rights, according to M K Yashodhara, president of the Moolageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike (R).

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Yashodhara said, "Tenants obtained land properties through the Mulageni system, but now they are being prevented from developing or selling their properties. Middlemen demand exorbitant amounts to sign consent letters required for property transactions or loan approvals."

Yashodhara explained that as land prices soared over the years, middlemen tactfully acquired the 'mooli rights'—a form of tenancy right—from unsuspecting moolidars (tenants). This practice has left property owners at the mercy of middlemen, as banks and property registration authorities now require their consent for loans or property sales.

Under the Mulageni system, tenants lack full ownership of the land. However, the Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni or Volamulageni Tenants Act, 2011, allows tenants to gain full ownership rights upon payment of normative compensation, Yashodhara added.

Awareness Programme Announced

To address the issue, the Moolageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike has organised an awareness programme on February 9 at 10 am at the Balakedarara Vedike Sabhangana, near North School in Udupi. Prof Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty, a member of the Vedike, urged those affected by this issue to attend.

“Many affected individuals are yet to join the Vedike. They can also enrol as members during the event,” Shetty said.