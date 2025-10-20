Three children drown in Chamaraja left bank canal

Mysuru: In Mysuru, a tragic incident occurred on the day of the Deepavali festival when three young boys drowned in a canal. The mishap took place in Saligrama town of Mysuru district on Monday, October 20.

According to police and locals, the boys had gone swimming in the Chamaraja Left Bank Canal and accidentally drowned. The victims were identified as Ayaan and Azaan, students of the Navodaya School in K.R. Pet, who had come to their village for the Deepavali holidays. When the boys did not return home by evening, their families began searching for them. Their clothes and slippers were later found near the canal, prompting villagers to alert the police.

Following the alert, Saligrama police and fire department personnel rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation. The bodies of two boys were recovered, while search efforts for the third were ongoing as of Monday evening.

Authorities have urged parents and guardians to exercise caution and prevent children from swimming in open water bodies, especially during festive breaks when such accidents are common.