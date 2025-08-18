Tree collapse, multiple landslides halts road, rail links

SakleshpuraL Torrential monsoon showers unleashed havoc across the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway 75, triggering landslides and severely disrupting traffic between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

On Sunday night, a large tree collapsed onto a car near Marnahalli in Sakleshpur taluk. Luck or swift action by police ensured all occupants escaped unhurt. The tree and debris blocked the highway, leading to paralysed traffic. Emergency crews battled pouring rain to remove the obstruction and restore mobility.

Simultaneously, several slopes along the parallel railway line gave way at 15 separate locations, causing immediate suspension of rail services. Trains — both passenger and freight — were temporarily halted as railway staff rushed to secure the tracks and assess damage.

With hundreds of vehicles stranded amid the chaos, authorities imposed barricades and rerouted traffic through alternative stretches. Commuters have been warned of extended travel times as recovery operations continue.

Officials have urged caution for travelers and local residents, warning of further instability in the ghats as the monsoon remains active. PMO and Transport Ministry officials are closely monitoring the unfolding situation, coordinating inter-agency response to restore full connectivity.