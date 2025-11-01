Udupi to host month-long ‘Bruhath Geethotsava’ from Nov 8

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is set to resonate with the spiritual essence of the Bhagavad Gita as the “Bruhath Geethotsava”, a month-long festival of devotion, knowledge, and culture, commences on November 8, 2025, at the Sri Krishna Math. The event is part of the global initiative “Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna” conceptualised by His Holiness Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji, the presiding seer of Puttige Math and the current Paryaya Swamiji of Udupi.

The inaugural ceremony will begin with Sahasra Kantha Lakshmi Shobhane Parayana at 3:30 p.m., followed by a devotional procession at 4:30 p.m., and the formal inauguration at 5:00 p.m. The event will be blessed by the divine presence of Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji and junior seer Sri Raghupati Teertha Swamiji, and inaugurated by Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Manipal Media Group, will be the chief guest, along with other eminent personalities.

Spanning from November 8 to December 7, the Bruhath Geethotsava will feature a series of spiritual discourses, cultural performances including Yakshagana, scholarly seminars, the International Geetha Conference, and Geetha Maha Yajna.

The festival aims to promote the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, emphasising peace, discipline, and universal brotherhood.

The highlight of the celebrations will take place on November 28, when one lakh devotees will recite the verses of the Gita simultaneously during the “Laksha Kantha Geetha” chanting event. According to the Math’s announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, marking one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in recent times.