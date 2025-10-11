Under New CEO, CrashPlan Positions India as Strategic Growth Hub with Major GCC Expansion

Bengaluru CrashPlan, a leading global provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions, is accelerating its India growth strategy by expanding its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. The acquisition of Bengaluru-based Parablu in 2024 provided CrashPlan with a strong existing foundation, eliminating the need to build capabilities from scratch and enabling the company to develop the center into a full-fledged GCC supporting global clients and critical functions.

The company currently generates just under USD 100 million in global revenue and is targeting double-digit growth over the next two years, with India expected to contribute significantly. Since taking charge in April 2025, Dan Beer has focused on driving growth from India, APAC, and the Middle East to position CrashPlan as a leading global player in secure data management.

Since acquiring Parablu, CrashPlan has doubled its headcount and now employs approximately 100 people in India. With the GCC in Bengaluru set to become a major innovation hub, the company plans to double its workforce as it enters its next phase of growth. In addition to engineering, sales and support, the Bengaluru GCC will serve as a hub for core capability functions across AI innovation, product development, and R&D.

Dan Beer, CEO of CrashPlan said, “We are focusing on India expansion and Bengaluru will be key to performing various important capability functions as we target a significant share of the Indian market. Bulk of our hiring will be in Bengaluru as we move towards becoming an AI-enabled data protection company.”

Beer also emphasized that CrashPlan is open to further acquisitions in India. “We are looking at companies that share close synergies with our business. Profitability will fuel our growth and allow us to reinvest in talent, infrastructure, and innovation.”

Anand Prahlad, CTO of CrashPlan and Founder of Parablu, added that the company’s vision for India goes far beyond traditional support operations. “We are building a high-impact GCC focused on AI, innovation, and R&D, and Bengaluru gives us access to a highly skilled talent pool. So, it is on us to attract and retain that talent.”