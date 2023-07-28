Unraveling the Bengaluru Terror Network Bengaluru Serial Blast Mastermind in Custody

Bengaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the City Crime Branch (CCB) has secured custody of T Nazir, the prime accused and mastermind behind the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. Nazir's arrest marked a turning point in the ongoing investigation of a terror network that had been lying dormant for years.

The Bengaluru CCB police are now meticulously interrogating Nazir to shed light on his connections with five other terror suspects, including the elusive Junaid Ahmed, who is believed to be evading the law in a foreign land. Intriguingly, these connections were formed during their time as undertrials in a 2017 murder case.

Authorities have long suspected that Nazir played a pivotal role in radicalizing Junaid, who in turn, set in motion the activation of a terror module with the assistance of the recently arrested suspects. The cache of confiscated items, which included country-made guns, bullets, and grenades, highlights the gravity of the threat posed by this network.

As investigators press Nazir for answers, they are keen on understanding how he managed to aid the arrested individuals in their terrorist endeavours. Additionally, authorities are delving into the origins of the guns and ammunition found in possession of the accused, a crucial trail that may expose other elements of the terror infrastructure.

The perplexing case takes an international turn with Junaid's escape from the country following his release from jail in 2021.

Last week's operation that led to the arrest of five suspected terrorists in Hebbal was a commendable display of law enforcement's vigilance. However, it also necessitated a comprehensive internal inquiry to scrutinize how T Nazir could influence and radicalize the arrested men from behind the bars.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda revealed that the six accused in the 2017 murder case were placed in Parappana Agrahara jail, where they were radicalised by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Nazir. The ongoing inquiry aims to unveil the exact circumstances under which Nazir managed to interact with other undertrials and initiate the process of radicalisation.

Emerging details indicate that Junaid, the prime suspect in the 2017 murder case, had a close association with Nazir. The discovery of hand grenades in the possession of accused number five, Zahid Tabrez, adds further gravity to the case.

As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for authorities to leave no stone unturned in unravelling the intricate web of terror, bringing all involved to justice, and fortifying the nation's security apparatus. (eom)