Wadiyar stresses on indigenous knowledge and cultural roots

Bengaluru: Indiais making rapid progress in every sector, including technology, and the same pace of development must reflect in education, said Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Speaking at the International School Leaders’ Summit organised at Alliance University near Anekal, Wadiyar emphasised that India, with its deep-rooted guru-shishya tradition and cultural heritage, must preserve and promote its own philosophies rather than merely adopting Western influences. “Technology and innovation may serve as foundations, but imagination, resilience, and cultural grounding give education its permanent character. Reviving Indian philosophy and promoting a knowledge system rooted in indigenous wisdom is essential,” he said.

He added that nurturing local culture and traditions would ensure the survival of India’s unique heritage. Wadiyar also noted that forums such as the summit help shape a better future for students by connecting them with dedicated teachers and principals.

Alliance University Chancellor Abhay Chhabbi, addressing the gathering, highlighted that education plays a decisive role in transforming not just the economy but every aspect of society. He stated that India, driven by its youth power, is now at the center of global attention, and it is crucial to extend quality education from rural areas to urban centers.

During an interactive session, Wadiyar responded to questions from principals and educators from across the country. Topics discussed included the need for better support for sports in education, addressing human-elephant conflict in regions like Anekal and Kodagu, and policies to support farmers cultivating paper crops in southern Karnataka.

On the issue of sports, Wadiyar acknowledged the concern that athletes often lack opportunities for growth despite their achievements. He pointed out that initiatives like Khelo India are paving the way forward and emphasized that the Karnataka government too must prioritize sports infrastructure.

He further spoke about the need to hold the state government accountable for reforms in education that may not always be beneficial, while also assuring that the central government is working with states to ensure development-focused policies.

On addressing local challenges, Wadiyar said discussions have already been held at the central level regarding human-elephant conflict and railway safety. He also mentioned efforts toward providing zero-interest loans to farmers in regions like Kodagu, Sakaleshpur, and Dakshina Kannada to support paper crop cultivation.

When asked about political differences, he remarked, “It is natural to have conflicts when the BJP is in power at the Centre and Congress in the State. But ultimately, our goal remains to work together for development and prioritize people’s welfare.”

Wadiyar also reiterated his earlier stand against Kannada-bashing remarks made by Banu Mustaq in 2023, stressing that such divisive statements must not be repeated in Karnataka.

The event witnessed an hour-long dialogue between educators, students, and the Mysuru royal, marking a constructive exchange on shaping the future of Indian education while preserving cultural values.