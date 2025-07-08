Wild buffalo attack claims farmer’s life

Chikkamagaluru: A wild buffalo fatally attacked 52-year-old farmer D V Ramesh Gowda at a coffee plantation in Durgadahalli village of Mudigere taluk and has left the locals demanding for better protection against human-animal conflicts.

Ramesh Gowda was alone in the estate when the buffalo struck unexpectedly from behind, causing severe injuries. His cries drew the attention of nearby workers, but the estate’s challenging terrain delayed rescue efforts by nearly an hour. Despite their attempts to rush him to a hospital, Ramesh succumbed to blood loss while on the way. The local police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances. Grieving villagers are pressing authorities for immediate action, including erecting protective barriers around plantations, intensifying forest patrols, and ensuring swift compensation for affected families. Experts attribute such incidents to disrupted wildlife corridors,which force animals like buffaloes into farmlands in search of food.