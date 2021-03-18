Zero-emission solar-powered EV charging station set up at IISc

Bengaluru: Together with IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab), GreenEnco Ltd has developed a solar PV (photovoltaic) powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station. This is a custom made off-grid system comprising solar photovoltaic (PV) module, hybrid inverter, battery storage and an EV charger.



GreenEnco has designed and implemented this zero-emission EV charging station under the Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA) programme by Energy System Catapult, UK. The Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA) programme aims to support UK and Indian firms to tackle pollution at source in the city of Bengaluru, by introducing innovations that improve air quality monitoring, addressing challenges related to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, power grid management and the integration of renewable energy.

IISc Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in hosting and facilitate the implementation of this initiative under an India-UK collaboration to battle climate change. The charging facility is available behind the JRD Tata Memorial Library and the solar PV system has been installed on the roof of the library.

IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) will conduct the impact assessment of this charging facility headed by Prof. Ashish Verma, Convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab and will be supported by GreenEnco. The expected outcome of this project is technical data analysis of solar PV performance and EV charging mechanism, commercial charging fees mechanism, customer behaviour of EV users and support policy framework of e-mobility in India and its challenges and opportunities.

This charging facility was inaugurated on Wednesday by Prof. Govindan Rangrajan, Director of IISc and Mr. Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bangalore. This project has established a strong collaboration between academia and industry partners from India and UK, where Vikram Solar Ltd has provided their high efficiency PB modules and FIMER has provided inverter, battery storage and EV charger.

In a statement released by IISc says "IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab was set up at IISc Bengaluru to contribute to research and teaching in the broad area of Transportation Systems Engineering (TSE). The lab aims to promote vibrant sustainable communities by redefining the approach to urban transportation planning and policy, encouraging intelligent transportation, and improving the quality of life. The specific areas of interest of the lab. includes; sustainable transportation planning & policy, integrated public transport planning and management, transport & Quality of Life (QoL), transport and climate change, modeling and optimization of transportation systems, travel behavior analysis and modeling, pedestrian and crowd flow modeling, driver behaviour and road safety, intelligent transportation system (ITS), traffic control & management etc. The current initiative is in line with one of the mission statements of IST Lab which is to offer scientific expertise and leadership on initiatives related to sustainable transportation by government or non-government organizations."

GreenEnco is a UK based renewable energy advisory firm that provides strategic and risk management consulting services across the complete solar PV project lifecycle, energy storage and Zero-Emission infrastructure projects. GreenEnco aims to offer a smart energy solution with its energy management and energy efficiency services. Their projects are located in over 12 countries in 4 continents. Their unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms successfully demonstrated a significant generational gain of the operational solar assets.

GreenEnco has committed with their integrated green energy solution to help develop the fast EV charging infrastructure for EV vehicles. Their solution will not only make an environmental impact but locally procured system components will

help develop a sustainable socio-economical eco system.