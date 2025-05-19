1,113 caught for drunk-driving in city, Cyberabad

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk-driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 306 persons during late-night checks conducted on week-ends across multiple locations under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. In Hyderabad, 807 drunk-driving cases were booked in a week.

According to the Cyberabad traffic police, of total 306, two-wheeler drivers were 246, three-wheeler drivers nine and 50 were four-wheeler and one heavy vehicle driver. The police said 32 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended will be presented before the court. The Miyapur zone reported 51 cases followed by RC Puram 34, Balanagar 26, Shamshabad and Jeedimetla 24 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police between May 10 and 16 conducted a drive. Of the total 807 offenders, 696 were two-wheelers, 39 three-wheelers, 71 cars and one driver of heavy vehicles. The police said 42 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. As many as 19 were aged between 18-20. While the highest offenders were aged between 21-33 with 304 offenders followed by 278 in 31-40 age group and 147 offenders 41-50 years old.

In a special drive the police found drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police booked cases against them for drunk driving, the law and order police would have to follow up and find where they bought liquor.

The police warned if people indulge in driving under influence of alcohol and cause accidents resulting in fatalities, they will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence upto 10 years in jail along with a fine, said a police officer.