2-day NMR spectroscopy training prog held at OU

Hyderabad: The two-day hands-on training on NMR spectroscopy and XPS techniques began on Thursday at the Professor T Navaneeth Rao Central Facilities for Research and Development at Osmania University (OU).
The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the Shimadzu India Pvt Ltd and Bruker Scientific India Pvt Ltd scientists and technicians.
During these two days, the participants will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities and gain insights into the latest advancements in NMR and XPS techniques. Professor Sandeepta Burgula, director, PTNR-CFRD, addressed the participants on the importance of NMR spectroscopy and XPS in both academia as well as the industry and motivated the participants to do well in the training.