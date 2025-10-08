Live
- Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly
- Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death
- Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq
- PIL in SC seeks CBI probe; nationwide drug safety review
- Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events
- Collector assures justice to farmers
- Centre allotted Kejriwal bungalow after being rapped by HC: AAP
- 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati seized
- Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises
- UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for His First Official India Visit
5 arrested for attack on BTech student
Hyderabad: Amberpet police have successfully apprehended five youth within 24 hours following a brutal midnight assault on a B.Tech student near the...
Hyderabad: Amberpet police have successfully apprehended five youth within 24 hours following a brutal midnight assault on a B.Tech student near the Ayyappa temple in Bagh Amberpet. The accused, who were armed with sticks and beer bottles, left 21-year-old Abhinav critically injured before making their escape.
Following a complaint lodged by Abhinav’s father, the Amberpet police initiated a thorough investigation and rapidly identified the suspects. Those arrested include D Gowtham (18) and D Sampath (20) of Turab Nagar, B Yashwanth (21) of Bangla Galli in Bagh Amberpet, fashion designer A Shivakumar (26) of Burju Galli, and photographer B Bhaskar (22). All five were arrested within a day and subsequently produced in court for remand.
ACP Harish Kumar commended his team for their swift action, both in rushing the victim to hospital and in tracking down the attackers. He issued a warning that repeat offenders would now face stringent monitoring under ‘suspect’ and ‘rowdy’ sheets.
The victim’s father, Naresh, expressed his gratitude to the police for their prompt response, which “ensured justice was served fast.”