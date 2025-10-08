5 arrested for attack on BTech student

Hyderabad: Amberpet police have successfully apprehended five youth within 24 hours following a brutal midnight assault on a B.Tech student near the Ayyappa temple in Bagh Amberpet. The accused, who were armed with sticks and beer bottles, left 21-year-old Abhinav critically injured before making their escape.

Following a complaint lodged by Abhinav’s father, the Amberpet police initiated a thorough investigation and rapidly identified the suspects. Those arrested include D Gowtham (18) and D Sampath (20) of Turab Nagar, B Yashwanth (21) of Bangla Galli in Bagh Amberpet, fashion designer A Shivakumar (26) of Burju Galli, and photographer B Bhaskar (22). All five were arrested within a day and subsequently produced in court for remand.

ACP Harish Kumar commended his team for their swift action, both in rushing the victim to hospital and in tracking down the attackers. He issued a warning that repeat offenders would now face stringent monitoring under ‘suspect’ and ‘rowdy’ sheets.

The victim’s father, Naresh, expressed his gratitude to the police for their prompt response, which “ensured justice was served fast.”