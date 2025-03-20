6Gs get lion’s share

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has presented a budget of Rs 3.04 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-2026, with a strong focus on welfare schemes, industrial growth, and infrastructure development.

A significant portion of the budget, Rs 56,000 crore, has been allocated to the implementation of the Six Guarantees, reflecting the government's commitment to social welfare. Other major allocations include SC welfare, Panchayat Raj, and the Irrigation sector. Additionally, funds have been earmarked for constituency development, industrial incentives, and urban development.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, State Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government's dedication to funding welfare schemes and key development projects, particularly in Hyderabad’s Future City and areas surrounding the Outer Ring Road. “Our government is firmly committed to achieving Telangana’s long-term development goals. We envision expanding the state’s economy fivefold, from its current $200 billion to a $1 trillion economy,” he stated.

The government has already devised a ‘Mega Master Plan -2050’ to position Telangana as a leader in modern technology, clean energy, and sustainable development.

Highlighting the various schemes, the Finance Minister emphasised that the budget allocations are not merely financial figures but roadmaps for equitable development, economic stability, and social justice. The budget outlines a revenue expenditure of Rs 2.26 lakh crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore, underscoring the state’s focus on sustainable growth.

A total of 28 schemes have been classified as major initiatives in this budget. Of the total allocations, Rs 56,084 crore has been designated for the Six Guarantees, while Rs 1.04 lakh crore is allocated for other key schemes.

These include the newly launched Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, Urban Development, Indira Giri Jala Vikasam, infrastructure improvements for universities, assistance for the Future City Development Authority, industrial promotion incentives, rice subsidies, interest-free loans for DWACRA women groups, and the 100% solarization of villages.

Among the Six Guarantees, the flagship Rythu Bharosa scheme has received the highest allocation of Rs 18,000 crore, followed by Cheyutha (Rs 14,861 crore), Indiramma Housing (Rs 12,571 crore), Mahalakshmi (Rs 4,305 crore), Gruhajyothi (Rs 2,080 crore), and LPG subsidy (Rs 723 crore).

The budget proposes an expenditure of Rs 1.74 lakh crore for welfare programs and Rs 1.30 lakh crore for the operation of 30 secretariat departments. The capital expenditure for 25 departments stands at Rs 36,500 crore, with the Irrigation Department receiving Rs 12,652 crore.

This budget underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to holistic development, ensuring a balance between welfare schemes and economic progress.