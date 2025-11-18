A day to remember: Telangana students interact with President Murmu

Hyderabad: A delegation of students and teachers from PMSHRI Zilla Parishad High School in Gajulapet, Telangana had the honour of meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi during their educational tour.

The team was welcomed by the President's staff and given a tour of the historic Rashtrapati Bhavan, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and architectural grandeur.

The students had the privilege of interacting with the President, who shared valuable insights into India's governance, leadership and vision for the nation's future.

The President also addressed the students, emphasising the importance of education, hard work and dedication in achieving their goals. The students were thrilled to meet the President, gaining a deeper understanding of India's progress and opportunities.

The meeting concluded with a group photograph, marking a memorable and inspiring experience for the students and teachers.

The visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan was a dream come true for the students, and they expressed their gratitude to the school administration and organisers for making this possible.