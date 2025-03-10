AI must be harnessed for society’s betterment

Hyderabad: The Bharat Lighthouse Foundation, in collaboration with Genesis Info X, hosted the Neural AI Governance 2025 Summit on Sunday.

Several dignitaries, including Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Sandeep Barchand, an entrepreneur, Dhundra Kumaraswamy, National President BC Dal and others emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence driver governance solutions in shaping India’s digital transformations. In conjunction with International Women’s Day, several awards were presented to women achievers.

Dignitaries also stated that AI, like a coin with two sides – Heads and Tails – has both positive and negative potential. “When used for good, AI can achieve extraordinary results. Recently, with the help of AI, the Kerala police were able to solve a long-unsolved case, demonstrating the potential of AI to be used for good. However, AI has also been misused, such as in the morphing of women’s photographs. It is crucial to eliminate such harmful practices and ensure AI is used for the betterment of society. We must use this powerful technology for good,” they remarked.